Left Menu

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.5% stake in ICICI Bank, 5 others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 12:17 IST
HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.5% stake in ICICI Bank, 5 others
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank on Tuesday said RBI has given approval to the group to acquire up to 9.5 per cent stake each in six lenders, including ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its approval on February 5, 2024.

Entities under HDFC Bank Group are HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company and others.

''The approvals were granted pursuant to applications made by HDFC Bank (as a promoter/ sponsor of the Group) to RBI on December 18, 2023,'' HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The six lenders in which HDFC Bank will take stake are -- Axis Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank. The RBI's approval is valid for a period of one year till February 4, 2025, it said.

As per RBI directions, HDFC Bank will have to ensure that the aggregate holding in the 6 banks does not exceed 9.50 per cent of the paid up share capital or voting rights of the respective banks, at all times.

''In view of the same, whilst HDFC Bank does not intend to invest in these banks, since the ''aggregate holding'' of HDFC Bank Group, was likely to exceed the prescribed limit of 5 per cent, an application seeking approval of RBI for increase in investment limits was made,'' it said.

Further, since the RBI directions are applicable on HDFC Bank, the bank has made the application to RBI on behalf of the group, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024