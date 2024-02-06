Third phase of Gunotsav in Assam begins

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 6: The third and final phase of Gunotsav started in 10 districts of Assam on Tuesday, said an official release. According to the official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the third phase of Gunotsav, encompassing 11,933 schools, has started in Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Majuli and West Karbi Anglong districts.

A team of 4,968 external evaluators will be conducting assessments, reaching nearly 10.92 lakh students, the release added. Earlier in January, as part of the Gunotsav 2024 exercise, the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, attended the Gunotsav at Bordeka Langmili Gaon ME School in Assam's Karbi Anglong district as an external evaluator and also interacted with students.

Gunotsav is a state government initiative for the improvement of the quality of school education. 'Gunotsav 2024', an exercise to evaluate the performance of nearly 40 lakh students of Assam, is being carried out by the state government from January 3 to February 8.

Gunotsav 2024 kicked off on January 3 in all 35 districts of the state, aiming to assess and enhance the quality of education across 43,498 schools in the state. Over 39.63 lakh students from Class 1 to Class 9 have participated in this year's Gunotsav. The results of Gunotsav 2024 are anticipated to be announced on April 15, 2024, at 11 a.m.

