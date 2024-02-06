"We welcome this humbly": Ajit Pawar on EC declaring his faction 'real' NCP

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has welcomed the decision of the Election Commission that recognised the faction led by him as the "real NCP" in the dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party. "The Election Commission has ruled in our favour after listening to the arguments of our lawyers. We welcome this humbly," Ajit Pawar said.

In a big setback to the faction led by former Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission on Tuesday gave the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar. The significant decision has a bearing on the forthcoming polls. Sharad Pawar, a former union minister, is the founder of NCP and uncle of Ajit Pawar.

The Commission has provided the Sharad Pawar faction with an option to claim a name to its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024. The decision was taken after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months.

The poll panel said that the decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of the petition, which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, the test of the party constitution and tests of a majority both organizational and legislative. (ANI)

