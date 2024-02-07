Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against 2 persons in Harda firecracker factory blast; CM Mohan Yadav meets injured in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR against two persons who have the licenses of firecracker factory in the Harda factory blast incident, an official said. A massive fire broke out inside the firecracker factory in Harda district on Tuesday morning in which 11 persons were killed and around 174 others sustained injuries.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Narmadapuram Zone, Irshad Wali said, "An FIR has been registered against two persons having the licences of firecracker factory under IPC sections 304, 308, 34 IPC and sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act." Further investigation into the matter will be conducted once evacuation is completed, he added.

Narmadapuram Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said, "So far, we have rescued 174 people. We have not received any missing reports yet. We will check the debris to see if there are any bodies there... 40-50 per cent of the debris has been removed... As of now, there are 11 casualties... There are 60-70 ambulances here, more than 50 fire tenders, SDRF and NDRF teams are here... Around 1000 people from different fields are involved in the rescue operations." Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the injured admitted to Hamidia Hospital in the state capital Bhopal.

CM Yadav told reporters, "Out of the 12 patients brought here, one has lost life. There are 11 patients as of now. Two are undergoing an operation. I met 9 patients...The rescue operations are underway... I have asked for an inspection report of similar places from all the districts... I will go to the spot tomorrow after the assembly session... We have ordered an inquiry. We will take an action which they will remember." Besides, Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra has said that efforts to bring the injured at earliest are underway and a 20-km long green corridor has also been created.

"Efforts to bring the injured as soon as possible are underway... To make sure that there is no inconvenience in the local traffic system, a 20-km long green corridor has been created. The injured have been brought here and efforts are on to provide better treatment to them," Mishra said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of lives in Harda factory blast incident and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The accident that happened in the firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh is sad. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah posted on X. (ANI)

