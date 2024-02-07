Electrical workers to strike at Finnish nuclear and hydro plants Feb. 14-16

Unionised electrical workers will go on strike at Finnish nuclear and hydroelectric power plants on Feb. 14-16 to protest against the right-wing government's planned labour reforms, the electrical workers' union said in a statement on Wednesday.

The strikes will take place at Fortum's Loviisa nuclear plant on Wednesday, TVO's Olkiluoto nuclear plant on Thursday and at Kemijoki's, Pohjolan Voima's, Tornionlaakson Voima's and Fortum's hydro power plants on Friday, the union said. Finnish labour unions

have protested against government plans to favour local work agreements over centralised accords, limit the right to strike, make it easier to terminate work contracts and cut unemployment benefits.

