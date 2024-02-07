Delhi: President Murmu flags off shuttle bus service for visitors to 'Amrit Udyan'
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday flagged off shuttle bus service between Central Secretariat Metro Station (Gate 4) and Amrit Udyan (Gate 35) for visitors coming to Amrit Udyan, located on Rashtrapati Bhavan premises.
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday flagged off shuttle bus service between Central Secretariat Metro Station (Gate 4) and Amrit Udyan (Gate 35) for visitors coming to Amrit Udyan, located on Rashtrapati Bhavan premises. Amrit Udyan, previously known as Mughal Garden, is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres on the premises of Rashtrapti Bhavan. Originally, it included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.
Meanwhile, Udyan Utsav 2024, which aims to showcase a wide range of diversity in flora, was open to the public on February 2 and will continue until March 31. The Rashtrapati Bhavan has described this year's Amrit Udyan as a landscaping marvel where visitors can witness tulips, daffodils, Asiatic Lily, Oriental Lily and many other rare seasonal flowers in full glory. The key attraction will be the beautiful floral patterns of tulips and 100+ varieties of roses.
Meanwhile, President Murmu also interacted with students on the metro during her ride. (ANI)
