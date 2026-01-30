Murmu meets tri-service band contingents participated in R-Day parade

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday met personnel of the tri-service band contingents who participated in the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony, her office said. The President's secretariat also shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X. ''President Droupadi Murmu met personnel of the Tri-Service Band contingents and Provost Outriders of the three Services who participated in the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony 2026,'' it said. The Beating Retreat ceremony, held on January 29, marks the end of Republic Day celebrations.

