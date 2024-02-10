Andhra: Four killed, 15 injured in truck-bus collision in Nellore

Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a truck collided with a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Musunuru Toll Plaza.

DSP Kavali Venkataramana said, "Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District." More details are awaited. (ANI)

