"Earned respect from all": President Murmu extends condolences on demise of veteran BJD leader V Sugnana Kumari Deo

Expressing condolence on the demise of veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader V Sugnana Kumari Deo, President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday said she earned respect across the political spectrum with her immense contribution to Odisha and its people. V Sugnana Kumari Deo was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai where she died at the age of 87 on Saturday.

Taking to her official X handle on Saturday, President Murmu posted, "Saddened by the demise of V Sugnana Kumari Deo, a veteran leader who served ten terms as legislator in Odisha Assembly. Cutting across parties, she earned respect from all. Her contribution to the development of the state is immense. I extend my deepest condolences to her family members and followers." Expressing grief on the passing away of the BJD leader, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said she was instrumental in fleshing out the organisational structure of Biju Janata Dal.

"I am saddened to hear about the demise of Sugyana Kumari Deo. As a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal, he has been instrumental in organizing the party. She has left his mark in public service by representing Khallikote and Kabisuryanagar assembly constituencies 10 times. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members," Chief Minister Patnaik posted on X. V Sugnana Kumari Deo was an eight-time MLA from Khallikote and a two-time legislator from Kabisuryanagar.(ANI)

