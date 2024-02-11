Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva says she's confident on economic outlook despite uncertainties

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 11:11 IST
  Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said on Sunday she was confident about the economic outlook despite uncertainties because the global economy has remained resilient.

In a speech at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Georgieva said the IMF would publish a paper on Monday that shows phasing out explicit energy subsidies could save $336 billion in the Middle East, equivalent to the economies of Iraq and Libya combined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

