IMF's Georgieva says she's confident on economic outlook despite uncertainties
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 11:11 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said on Sunday she was confident about the economic outlook despite uncertainties because the global economy has remained resilient.
In a speech at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Georgieva said the IMF would publish a paper on Monday that shows phasing out explicit energy subsidies could save $336 billion in the Middle East, equivalent to the economies of Iraq and Libya combined.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
- Georgieva
- Kristalina Georgieva
- Iraq
- Dubai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World News in Brief: ICJ to release emergency measures over Israel genocide allegations, Libya flood repair bill, leprosy stigma continues
IMF's Georgieva backs Fed's stance, sees risks in waiting too long to ease rates
IMF's Georgieva backs Fed's stance, sees risks in waiting too long to ease rates
OPEC oil output falls in January on new cuts, Libya - survey
IMF's Georgieva says talks to boost Egypt's loan program near completion