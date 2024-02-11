Haryana CM Khattar participates in "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" in Panchkula

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar campaigned for the "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" in Panchkula district of Haryana on Sunday. The main aim of the Abhiyan was to reach as many locals in village, discuss with them various schemes of government, and solve various problems.

"Just like various programs organized by the BJP, a campaign has been initiated at the central level where every worker, from city booth to rural booth, is encouraged to visit booths. The campaign aims to involve all workers, be it at the level of booth, block, district, state, or national leadership. They are starting a drive where every worker, including government workers, central, district, and state-level leaders, will visit different booths to connect with people. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed enthusiasm about the campaign's potential impact on the upcoming elections.

"They will go door-to-door for outreach. In preparation for the upcoming elections, this campaign, focusing on individual connections, seems to be particularly effective. I am pleased to see the progress in the BJP's graph, surpassing its previous standing. I am currently participating in the campaign at booth number 114 in Panchkula, Haryana," CM Manohar Lal Khattar said on the 'Gaon Chalo' campaign," CM Manohar Lal Khattar said.(ANI)

