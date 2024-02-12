ICG Ship Vikram rescues 11 crew from stranded vessel
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram rescued 11 crew members of the IFB King boat stranded on high seas due to engine failure on February 5, an official said.
The Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram rescued 11 crew members of the IFB King boat stranded at high seas due to engine failure since February 5, an official said. The boat was safely towed from 280 nautical miles west of Minicoy Island and handed over to ICGS Minicoy, the official said.
Collaborative efforts with the Fisheries Department ensured the boat's shelter at Minicoy Harbour, they added. "Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram rescued 11 crew members of IFB King (IND-TN-12-MM-6466) stranded at high seas due to engine failure since February 5. The boat was safely towed from 280 nautical miles west of Minicoy Island and handed over to ICGS Minicoy," ICG officials said.
Last year, in December, the Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram rescued another India-bound merchant vessel after it came under attack by a drone to native shores in the Arabian Sea, an official said. (ANI)
