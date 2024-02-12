Left Menu

ICG Ship Vikram rescues 11 crew from stranded vessel

Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram rescued 11 crew members of the IFB King boat stranded on high seas due to engine failure on February 5, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 09:42 IST
ICG Ship Vikram rescues 11 crew from stranded vessel
ICG Ship Vikram rescues 11 crew members of IFB King boat which was stranded on high seas due to engine failure. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram rescued 11 crew members of the IFB King boat stranded at high seas due to engine failure since February 5, an official said. The boat was safely towed from 280 nautical miles west of Minicoy Island and handed over to ICGS Minicoy, the official said.

Collaborative efforts with the Fisheries Department ensured the boat's shelter at Minicoy Harbour, they added. "Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram rescued 11 crew members of IFB King (IND-TN-12-MM-6466) stranded at high seas due to engine failure since February 5. The boat was safely towed from 280 nautical miles west of Minicoy Island and handed over to ICGS Minicoy," ICG officials said.

Last year, in December, the Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram rescued another India-bound merchant vessel after it came under attack by a drone to native shores in the Arabian Sea, an official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024