Delhi: Five dead after bus collides with car on Yamuna Expressway

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shailesh Pandey, "5 people have died in the road accident that took place on the Yamuna Expressway. The incident took place when a bus enroute to Noida from Agra hit a divider, lost control and collided with a car."

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 11:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed after a passenger bus hit a divider and collided with a car in Mathura on the Yamuna Expressway (YXP), police said on Monday. The incident took place at Mile Stone 110 near Village Kishanpur, under the Mahavan police station area in Mathura.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shailesh Pandey, "Five people have died in the road accident that took place on the Yamuna Expressway. The incident took place when a bus enroute to Noida from Agra hit a divider, lost control and collided with a car." After the collision, both vehicles caught fire, the official said.

While the passengers on the bus managed to escape, those in the car were charred, the police official said. According to eyewitnesses, the fire brigade did not arrive at the scene of the incident, even after half an hour. Fire officials later reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze.

Police are investigating the matter and further details are awaited. Last month, at least 40 people sustained injuries after two buses collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway.

The incident occurred at the Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Mathura. The 6-lane wide and 165.5 km long expressway in Uttar Pradesh is the country's sixth longest expressway and connects Greater Noida with Agra. (ANI)

