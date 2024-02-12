PM Modi distributes over 1 lakh appointment letters at Rozgar Mela, says recruitment process completely transparent now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing on Monday. He also laid the foundation stone of Phase I of the integrated complex 'Karmayogi Bhavan' in New Delhi, via video conferencing. This complex will promote collaboration and synergy among various pillars of Mission Karmayogi.

While addressing the event through video conferencing, the Prime Minister congratulated the youths and their families. "Today, more than 1 lakh youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. You have achieved this success through hard work. I congratulate you all and your families very much," he said.

Hitting out at the previous government over the delay in giving jobs, PM Modi said, "The right to give jobs to the youth in the Government of India is continuously progressing at a fast pace. In earlier governments, it used to take a very long time from the issue of job advertisement to the issuance of appointment letters. Taking advantage of this delay, the game of bribery was also rampant during that time. We have now made the recruitment process in the Government of India completely transparent". "Not only this, the government is very insistent that the recruitment process be completed within the stipulated time. With this, every youth has started getting equal opportunities to prove his ability," he added.

The Prime Minister applauded the central government for making the recruitment procedure transparent. "Our government has made the recruitment process transparent. We try to finish the recruitment procedure within a set timeframe so that everyone gets an equal opportunity to showcase his capabilities. Today every youth has faith in his mind that he can make his place based on hard work and his talent. Since 2014, we have endeavoured to connect the youth with the Government of India and make them partners in nation-building," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the new training complex being constructed in the national capital, PM Modis said that it will strengthen the capacity-building initiatives. "Today, the foundation stone of an Integrated Training Complex has also been laid in Delhi. I am confident that the new training complex will further strengthen our capacity-building initiatives," he said.

"Since 2014, we have tried to mainstream the youth and help them contribute to nation-building. We have provided 1.5 times more employment opportunities in 10 years compared to the governments before us. Today, an integrated training complex has also been inaugurated in Delhi. I am confident that this will strengthen our resolve to capacity building," PM Modi added. Recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/Union Territories supporting this initiative.

The new recruits will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments viz. Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Railways in various positions. Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation in the country. (ANI)

