MCX's stock plummets by 8% following disappointing quarterly results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 12:04 IST
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) tumbled more than 8 per cent on Monday after the bourse reported a net loss in the december quarter.

The stock of the company plunged 8.34 per cent to trade at Rs 3,511.30 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, MCX's shares declined 8.22 per cent to trade at Rs 3,515 per piece.

In the morning session, 30-share index BSE Sensex fell 197.73 points or 0.28 per cent to trade at 71,397.76 points, while NSE Nifty slumped 0.34 per cent to trade at 21,708.65 points.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, MCX reported a net loss of Rs 5.3 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 39 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the largest exchange in India's commodity derivatives market segment registered a net loss of Rs 19.07 crore in the July-September quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose 33 per cent to Rs 191.5 crore, compared to Rs 143.6 crore in the same period last year.

