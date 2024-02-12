1 dead in Kerala firecracker storage unit blast

One person succumbed to burn injuries while three other people are battling for their lives with severe injuries sustained in a massive blast at a firecracker warehouse on Monday in Thripunithura, in Kerala's Ernakulam district, an official said. Councillor, Ward Number 29, Sudha Suresh, said that one person died of his injuries, while the three critically injured persons have been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College.

At least 18 people sustained injuries in the blast that took place around 11 am at the warehouse located near the temple in Choorakkad in Puthiyakavu area. According to reports, the firecrackers for the Puthiyakavu Temple festival exploded when they were being unloaded from a vehicle to be stored at the warehouse.

District Collector N S K Umesh said that the injured have been admitted to Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, Kalamasery Medical College and Devi Nursing Home. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu, a native of Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram.

District Collector Umesh visited the site along with Hibi Eden, MP said that a special team will probe the incident. Hibi Eden, meanwhile, has urged the government to provide temporary accommodation to the residents whose houses were severely damaged in the blast.

The massive blast caused damage to nearby houses and shops. Vehicles parked nearby were also destroyed in the blaze. The fire department personnel rushed to the site and managed to bring the fire under control. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)