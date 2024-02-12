Left Menu

Coworking Firm EFC (I) Witnesses Remarkable 10-Fold Profit Surge, Reaching Rs 21.17 Crore in Dec Quarter

The total income rose sharply to Rs 329.66 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal as against Rs 41.43 crore in the year-ago period.Umeash Sahhaaii, Founder and CEO of EFC I Ltd, said, India is witnessing exponential growth in co-working spaces with it becoming a preferred choice among freelancers, SMEs, startups, and even MNCs for its flexibility and networking benefits. Pune-headquartered EFC has a presence in seven states spanning 35 centres totalling 1.5 million square feet area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:01 IST
Coworking Firm EFC (I) Witnesses Remarkable 10-Fold Profit Surge, Reaching Rs 21.17 Crore in Dec Quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Co-working firm EFC (I) Ltd's consolidated net profit jumped nearly 10-fold to Rs 21.17 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenues grew to Rs 173.69 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal as against Rs 26.38 crore in the corresponding period of this fiscal year, EFC (I) said in a statement on Monday.

In the first nine months of this fiscal, the company's net profit jumped to Rs 35.37 crore from Rs 3.80 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. The total income rose sharply to Rs 329.66 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal as against Rs 41.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Umeash Sahhaaii, Founder and CEO of EFC (I) Ltd, said, ''India is witnessing exponential growth in co-working spaces with it becoming a preferred choice among freelancers, SMEs, startups, and even MNCs for its flexibility and networking benefits.'' Pune-headquartered EFC has a presence in seven states spanning 35+ centres totalling 1.5 million square feet area. It has expanded its capacity by over 50 per cent in the last 8-9 months to 35,000 seats from 23,000 seats at the beginning of this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024