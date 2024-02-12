Left Menu

NHPC shares plunge 16% following earnings announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:26 IST
NHPC shares plunge 16% following earnings announcement
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of state-owned NHPC nosedived 16 per cent on Monday after the company posted a 19 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock of the company plummeted 15.81 per cent to close at Rs 81.03 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, NHPC's shares tumbled 15.38 per cent to settle at Rs 81.45 per piece.

Nearly 39 crore shares were traded on the NSE, while 4.12 crore shares were traded on the BSE during the day.

In broader equity markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark declined 523 points, or 0.73 per cent, to end at 71,072.49, while NSE Nifty slipped 0.76 per cent to close at 21,616.05 points.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, NHPC posted a 19 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 628.44 crore for the quarter due to higher expenses.

The hydro-power producer had reported a net profit of Rs 775.99 crore in the October-December period of 2022-23, the company said.

The company's total income also fell to Rs 2,549.69 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,691.34 crore a year ago, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024