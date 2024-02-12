Left Menu

Bringing energy leaders to the table made COP28 climate summit more meaningful- Jaber

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-02-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 17:22 IST
COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that bringing the energy sector to the table at the U.N. climate summit that was hosted by Dubai in December made the action agenda more meaningful.

"History will remember that this was the first COP that agreed to transition away from fossil fuels," Jaber said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries had agreed at the COP28 climate summit to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change.

