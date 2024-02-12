Stones pelted at Ayodhya-bound Aastha Special train in Maharashtra, none hurt

The Ayodhya-bound Aastha special train that had left from Gujarat's Surat was pelted with stones near Maharashtra's Nandurbar late on Sunday night. The Aastha special train was flagged off at 8 pm on Sunday, with a total of 1340 passengers on board.

The police said that the train was pelted with stones by miscreants near Nandurbar at 10:45 pm which led to a stir among passengers. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Nandurbar, Sanjay Mahajan, said that some passengers immediately closed the windowpanes during the attack, but some stones landed inside the coach.

Mahajan said that the Nandurbar Railway Police has started an investigation into the matter. After an initial investigation, the police dispatched the train from Nandurbar Railway Station late at night, the DySP said. Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh flagged off Surat to Ayodhya Dham- Special Tourist 'Aastha' train from Surat Central Railway Station for Ayodhya. The Minister wished the devotees going for Darshan of Lord Sri Ram at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya a pleasant journey.

Meanwhile, an 'Aastha Special Train' was boarded by a large number of Lord Ram devotees from Jalandhar on Friday. Another Aastha special train commenced its journey to Ayodhya from the Kochuveli railway station in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am on Friday. The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

As per the Railways, each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 people. (ANI)

