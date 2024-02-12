Left Menu

SC adjourns hearing of ED's plea seeking transfer of investigation into bribery allegations against ED officer

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on an Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking the transfer of investigation into bribery allegations against an ED officer from Tamil Nadu's DVAC to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 17:58 IST
Supreme Court building (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking a transfer of investigation into bribery allegations against an ED officer from TN's DVAC to the CBI. In December, the Tamil Nadu, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that he had been caught "red-handed" while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in the Dindigul district.

The court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking a transfer of investigation into bribery allegations against an ED officer from TN's DVAC to the CBI. In December, the Tamil Nadu, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that he had been caught "red-handed" while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in the Dindigul district.

According to TN officials, Ankit Tiwari, along with his team of ED officers, had been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in the Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

