AIIMS Delhi moves to cashless system with introduction of digital patient care card service

Aiming to transition all payments to digital mode and enhance patient convenience, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, launched the AIIMS-SBI digital patient care card service on Monday. The digital patient care or smart card facility was inaugurated by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of Dr M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, and SBI General Manager Manjeet Singh.

Calling it a significant step for digital India, the Health Minister stated that this initiative marks the first move towards "One Nation, One AIIMS, One Card." "AIIMS Smart Payment Card will resolve the long-pending issue of patients from far-flung areas carrying cash with them to the hospital," he said.

He also said that patients or their caretakers can get the card easily from the facilitation centres across AIIMS, New Delhi, and thereafter use it for payment at various counters. "The card does away with cash payments at AIIMS New Delhi for any patient services, including the canteen. A patient can deposit an amount in this card and recharge it at various points in different blocks at AIIMS," he added.

The Union Minister added that funds can now be transferred easily and swiftly from across the country by anyone in case of any urgent payment-related requirement, for the patient being attended at AIIMS, New Delhi. He also informed that in the near future the services of these cards will be extended across all the AIIMS in the country. He further reiterated the Centre's commitment towards adding further convenience measures for patients across the hospitals in the country.

"Many patients travel from distant places and carry cash for various services. Now, all transactions will be cashless, with this card being used. After treatment completion, any remaining amount on the card will be refunded to the patient's account or given back in cash," the Union Minister further explained," Mandaviya said. A Memorandum of Understanding with regard to the implementation of the SBI-AIIMS New Delhi Smart card system was also signed on the occasion.

The AIIMS-SBI card is provided free of charge to all patients and incurs no service charges. Patients can obtain a smart card from designated Smart Card counters located on the ground floor, the Mother and Child Block, and the staff cafeteria.

To acquire the smart card, patients and employees must provide their UHID generated at AIIMS. Upon providing the UHID, the patient will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number, which will be provided at the counter for card activation. Once topped up and activated, the digital patient care card can be used for payment at various cash counters 24x7 for services availed at the institute. (ANI)

