Kerala conspiracy case: NIA arrests absconding PFI master trainer from Kannur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested an absconding master trainer of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from his house in Kerala's Kannur district.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 19:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested an absconding master trainer of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from his house in Kerala's Kannur district. The accused, identified as Jafar Bheemantavida, was on the run in the PFI Kerala case relating to a conspiracy by the proscribed organisation to establish an Islamic Rule in India by 2047., said the NIA, adding the accused was eventually tracked down to his Kannur house by the NIA Fugitive Tracking Team and Kerala Anti-terrorism Squad. Jafar is the 59th accused to be arrested in the case, in which NIA has so far chargesheeted 60 persons. NIA investigations have revealed that Jafar Bheemantavida was part of the PFI machinery that had been operating clandestinely to establish Islamic Rule in India by 2047. As per the agency, Jafar was suspected to be a PFI master trainer, engaged in imparting weapons training to PFI cadres to prepare them to operate as members of the Service Team or Hit Squads of the organisation.

"Such team or squad is mandated with the responsibility of carrying out targeted attacks and using force in execution of the orders of the PFI leadership," said the NIA. Jafar was also earlier involved in various 'attempt to murder' and assault cases in Kerala, as per the NIA investigations, which are still continuing, it said. "Efforts are also on to trace the other absconding accused involved in the conspiracy," added the agency. (ANI)

