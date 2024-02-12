Telangana assembly passes bill banning hookah parlours

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a Bill banning hookah parlours across the state. The cigarette and other tobacco products (Prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) Telangana Amendment Bill, 2024 was passed unanimously without any deliberation.

Telangana Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Duddilla Sridhar Babu moved the bill in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Telangana Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu highlighted the harmful effects of hookah smoking, emphasizing the risk of addiction among youth and the negative impact on public health, leading to the decision to ban hookah parlours in the state.

Introducing the bill, Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said, "Our Chief Minister has decided to ban hookah parlours in Telangana, passed the same in the cabinet and we have introduced this in the Assembly today." He said that there is the possibility of youth getting addicted to it as organisers of hookah parlours are taking advantage of the craze for hookah smoking among youth, including college students.

"Smoking hookah is more harmful than smoking cigarettes. It also influences those smoking to take other toxic substances. It causes harm to passive smokers and poses a health hazard in public places. Therefore, it is necessary to take measures like banning hookah bars," he said. (ANI)

