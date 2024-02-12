Telangana govt raises upper age limit for direct recruitment jobs by two years

The Telangana government has increased the upper age limit of direct recruitment jobs for the ensuing recruitments by two years, from 44 years to 46 years. Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued the order on Monday. According to the order, the government has decided to raise the maximum age limit from 44 years to 46 years for other than uniform services for a period of two years.

Earlier, the state government issued orders raising the maximum age limit prescribed in the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996 for appointment by direct recruitment by ten years, from 34 years to 44 years, for two years, to the various categories of posts to be notified for direct recruitment. "A number of representations have been received from unemployed youth for considering the relaxation of the upper age limit for direct recruitment to enable more unemployed youth to become eligible for recruitment to the various categories of posts," the order said.

"The government, after careful examination of the matter, has decided to raise the maximum age limit from 44 years to 46 years for other than uniform services for a period of two years," the order added. (ANI)

