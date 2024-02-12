40 checkposts, 11 paramilitary companies deployed in Sirsa as preemptive measures, amid farmers' march towards Delhi

As thousands of farmers plan to march towards the national capital during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13, Haryana police have taken preemptive measures, raising several checkposts strategically, deploying 11 paramilitary companies and imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Sirsa. Briefing about the security measures, Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta said, "In Sirsa, 40 checkposts have been set up strategically, especially on routes coming in from our neighbouring states. 11 paramilitary companies, in addition to local police, have been deployed. Section 144 has been imposed in Sirsa."

"Ambulances and fire brigades have been stationed in various places to tackle any situation efficiently... Road coming from Bathinda has been temporarily sealed, and by tomorrow 8-10 most important checkposts will be sealed. Traffic has been diverted on many points of NH-9, to give alternate routes to common people... Internet had been shut down for three days in many districts to maintain law and order, " he added. As Haryana share its border with Rajasthan and Punjab which that can be the possible entry points for the farmers heading the tractors and other vehicles administration has made proper security arrangements. Two temporary jails have been created.

State Principal Secretary Vijayendra Kumar said, "Haryana borders Rajasthan and Punjab. Proper arrangements have been made at both the border points towards Punjab. Adequate force has been deployed. "Strong arrangements have been made this time keeping in mind the events of last time. We are in touch with the DCs and SPs of bordering areas of Rajasthan and Punjab and well-coordinated... Two temporary jails have been created... Alternative routes for ambulances have been opened. 11 additional companies have been deployed," he briefed further.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed for 30 days till March 12 in the national capital. More than 5,000 security personnel have been deployed along the border with other states. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. (ANI)

