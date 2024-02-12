One Nation, One Election committee holds meeting with state Election Commissioners

Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of the High Level Committee (HLC) on the One Nation One Election, and its members N K Singh and Sanjay Kothari continued their interactions with State Election Commissioners (SEC) on Monday to seek their views on holding simultaneous elections. Dr. Rajiv Mani, Law Secretary, was also present at the meeting.

The HLC held meetings with U.P.S. Madan, State Election Commissioner of Maharashtra and Dr. B. Basavaraaju, State Election Commissioner of Karnataka, who was accompanied by Honamba S., Secretary to the State Election Commission. In their deliberations, both the commissioners highlighted various issues that need to be addressed so that elections to the local bodies can also be held simultaneously along with state assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

Last week, the committee held meetings with Madhukar Gupta, State Election Commissioner of Rajasthan; Sanjay Shrivastava, Former State Election Commissioner UT of Delhi and Chandigarh; and Dr. Dalip Singh, former State Election Commissioner of Haryana. Earlier, on January 27, Ram Nath Kovind held consultations with Justice U. U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjib Banerjee, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Recently, the committee also held consultations with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who gave their considered opinions on the subject. Initiating discussions with financial and economic experts, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Ajay Singh, President of ASSOCHAM, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines, who was also accompanied by the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of ASSOCHAM. Ajay Singh put forth his views in detail on the economic advantages of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India. The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue. The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)