Left Menu

Wales keen to engage with Karnataka in semiconductor, aerospace, automotive sector

Leading the Wales Delegation, David T C Davies, Secretary of State for Wales, (United Kingdom), said on Monday during the Round Table Meeting with the Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil that Wales and Karnataka have potential opportunities to promote bilateral business.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 21:39 IST
Wales keen to engage with Karnataka in semiconductor, aerospace, automotive sector
David T C Davies, Secretary of State for Wales (Photo/X/ @DavidTCDavies). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to increase its industry presence in Karnataka, Wales has expressed to engage in semiconductor, aerospace and automotive sectors among others. Leading the Wales Delegation, David T C Davies, Secretary of State for Wales, (United Kingdom), said on Monday during the Round Table Meeting with the Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil that Wales and Karnataka have potential opportunities to promote bilateral business.

Highlighting the opportunities, Davies said, "Wales has strengths in many other areas, such as Food and Drink, MedTech, FinTech and renewable energy. There's plenty to build on and the chance to forge closer links in the future." Speaking on the occasion Minister MB Patil claimed that there are potential opportunities in defence, machine tools, clean energy and manufacturing sectors also. He also informed that the state would bring in a clean energy policy.

Appraising the proposed global standard KHIR-City on about 2,000 acres, the Minister offered the Wales delegation to consider investing in the project. Emphasising that the fintech sector is set to evolve, he opined that there were opportunities for collaboration in the Higher Education sector as well.

MB Patil also assured that the government was ready to provide manpower with adequate training required for medical staff in Wales. British High Commissioner Chandru Iyer, Industries Minister Principal Secretary S. Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and Representatives of Tesco, AMR, Rolls-Royce, Micronclean, HSBC and Revolut were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024