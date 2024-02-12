Assam Rifles conducts 12th Tranche of Rozgar Mela 2024 in Nagaland, Mizoram
Assam Rifles conducted the event in Nagaland and Mizoram. In Nagaland, the event was conducted at Assam Rifles Training Centre & School, Sukhovi. Selected individuals were handed over the appointment letters by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, MoS, Ministry of MSME in the presence of Major General Vikas Lakhera, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and Brigadier Raman Sharma, DIG, Assam Rifles Training Centre and School.
- Country:
- India
The 12th Tranche of Rozgar Mela was held on Monday and the event was organised pan India at 47 locations simultaneously. Assam Rifles conducted the event in Nagaland and Mizoram. In Nagaland, the event was conducted at Assam Rifles Training Centre & School, Sukhovi. Selected individuals were handed over the appointment letters by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, MoS, Ministry of MSME in the presence of Major General Vikas Lakhera, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and Brigadier Raman Sharma, DIG, Assam Rifles Training Centre and School.
From Nagaland state, 26 candidates were selected as part of this initiative this month which included candidates from Assam rifles, Postal service, Ministry of Railways and Food Corporation of India. In Mizoram, the event was organised by Assam Rifles in Aizawl on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Assam Rifles played a pivotal role in organizing the Rozgar Mela for the state of Mizoram and overseeing the event's venue coordination. In a special gesture, Minister of Law & Justice (Independent Charge) and Union Minister of State for Parliament Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal personally handed over appointment letters to 18 candidates of the postal service.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the appointees across the nation through a virtual program before laying the foundation stone of Phase 1 of the Integrated Complex "Karmayogi Bhavan" in New Delhi. The Prime Minister distributed more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations on February 12. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ministry of Railways and Food Corporation of India
- MoS
- Ministry of MSME
- Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
- Mizoram
- Assam Rifles Training Centre & School
- India
- Vikas Lakhera
- Assam Rifles
- Nagaland
- Integrated
- Postal
- New Delhi
- Phase 1
- Assam Rifles Training Centre
- Independent Charge
- Tranche
- Arjun Ram Meghwal
- Raman Sharma
- Aizawl
ALSO READ
PM Modi distributes over 1 lakh appointment letters at Rozgar Mela, says recruitment process completely transparent now
PM Modi to distribute over 1 lakh appointment letters at Rozgar Mela today
In 10 years, BJP govt has given 1.5 times more govt jobs than the preceding govt did in its 10 years: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela.
"Prime Minister to Virtually Distribute Appointment Letters at 'Rozgar Mela' in Port Blair on Feb 12"
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joins PM Modi at Rozgar Mela in Guwahati