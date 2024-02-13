Left Menu

"If farmers don't get MSP, it is injustice..." Congress' Kamal Nath on farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march

"If farmers don't get MSP, it is injustice..." Congress' Kamal Nath on farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march
Former MP CM Kamal Nath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to farmers' ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said that if farmers don't get MSP - it is an injustice to them. The Congress leader also emphasised that around 70 per cent of the economy of the state is based on agriculture and farmers contribute to the economy of the state.

"70 percent of the economy of Madhya Pradesh is based on agriculture and farmers generate economic activities in the state. The grocery stores run in the villages when the farmers have money in their pockets. But if farmers don't get MSP - this is an injustice that has been done to them continuously. Their minimum demand is that of MSP. It is very essential," Nath told reporters. When asked about the police arresting farmers, the Congress leader said that they would definitely do it because the issue should not be exposed. But the farmers would not sit at home.

The farmer protest has been called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher. The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi.

According to the protesting farmers, the centre promised them better crop prices after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers. The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate.

Further, they are demanding to punish those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings. An appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) linking it with farming has also been made by the farmers. Also, a demand to provide compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021 and a job for any family member has been put in place.

Meanwhile, massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital because of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (ANI)

