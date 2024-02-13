BHEL records net loss of Rs 149 cr in Q3

Left Menu

13-02-2024
Representative Image Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned BHEL on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 148.77 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, impacted by higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 42.28 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,599.63 crore from Rs 5,353.94 crore a year ago.

Its expenses increased to Rs 5,816.87 crore from Rs 5,320.84 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies, engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing a wide range of products and services.

