After Shambhu border, farmers face tear gas, water cannons near Haryana's Jind
Farmers marching from Punjab to Delhi faced tear gas shells and water cannons as police tried to stop large groups from entering Haryana through the Khanauri border in Jind district on Tuesday. The demonstrators claimed that a farmer was injured in the tear gas shell firing at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border.Several groups of farmers had assembled at the heavily barricaded border ahead of the march.
Farmers marching from Punjab to Delhi faced tear gas shells and water cannons as police tried to stop large groups from entering Haryana through the Khanauri border in Jind district on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support price for crops, faced similar police action at the Shambhu border in Haryana's Ambala. The demonstrators claimed that a farmer was injured in the tear gas shell firing at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border.
Several groups of farmers had assembled at the heavily barricaded border ahead of the march.
