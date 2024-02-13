Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs. 382.10 Cr for construction of new 2-lane highway on NH 715K in Assam

Additionally, a flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.479 kilometers. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:14 IST
Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs. 382.10 Cr for construction of new 2-lane highway on NH 715K in Assam
Shri Gadkari said in a social media post these imitative aims to establish direct road connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli, addressing the absence of such a link currently. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari sanctioned  Rs. 382.10 crore for the construction of a new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam. Additionally, a flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.479 kilometers. 

Shri Gadkari said in a social media post these imitative aims to establish direct road connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli, addressing the absence of such a link currently. He said presently residents rely on river ferries across the Brahmaputra during daylight hours, posing safety concerns, especially during periods of high flooding.

Shri Gadkari said the development of approach roads and the Majuli bridge will ensure continuous connectivity, significantly improving the socio-economic conditions of the local population and promoting tourism. This strategic infrastructure investment is poised to reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs for road users, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024