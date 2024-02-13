Left Menu

USAID donates US$5M to WFP to provide food aid for Malian refugees in Mauritania

"This contribution represents a lifeline for those most exposed to hunger in the camp,” said Kinday Samba, WFP Country Director and Representative in Mauritania.

WFP | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:20 IST
USAID donates US$5M to WFP to provide food aid for Malian refugees in Mauritania
Image Credit: Flickr

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) has generously contributed US$5 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide food and nutrition assistance to Malian refugees in Mauritania.

 

With this crucial funding, WFP will provide cash assistance to 65,000 food-insecure refugees, as well as specialized nutritious food to 4,000 malnourished children under 5 and 350 pregnant and breastfeeding women suffering from moderate acute malnutrition.

"This contribution represents a lifeline for those most exposed to hunger in the camp,” said Kinday Samba, WFP Country Director and Representative in Mauritania. “Humanitarian assistance will alleviate pressure on the already scarce natural and economic resources in the Hodh El Chargui region. It will also promote social cohesion between refugees and host communities.”. 

WFP’s response in the Mbera refugee camp is provided in collaboration with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Food Security Commission (CSA), and financial service provider El Amana Bank (BEA). In 2023, thanks to BHA and other donor contributions, WFP reached 83,400 refugees with monthly cash distributions in the camp. WFP also provided in-kind food assistance to 65,200 most vulnerable refugees, including new arrivals, from June to October 2023.

To address acute malnutrition in the camp, WFP also provided targeted supplementary feeding to nearly 2,000 moderately malnourished children aged 6-59 months (51 percent girls) and 272 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls. This assistance was accompanied by awareness-raising sessions on infant and young children’s feeding and nutrition education, reaching 3,200 people. These initiatives not only address immediate nutritional issues but also empower the community with the knowledge and resources for sustained health and resilience.

“WFP is committed to achieving Zero Hunger in Mauritania, and this BHA contribution demonstrates the power of partnerships in making a positive difference in the lives of those most in need. Through our collective efforts, we can create real change in the lives of those we aim to serve,” Kinday added.

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024