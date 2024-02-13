USAID donates US$5M to WFP to provide food aid for Malian refugees in Mauritania

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) has generously contributed US$5 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide food and nutrition assistance to Malian refugees in Mauritania.

With this crucial funding, WFP will provide cash assistance to 65,000 food-insecure refugees, as well as specialized nutritious food to 4,000 malnourished children under 5 and 350 pregnant and breastfeeding women suffering from moderate acute malnutrition.

"This contribution represents a lifeline for those most exposed to hunger in the camp,” said Kinday Samba, WFP Country Director and Representative in Mauritania. “Humanitarian assistance will alleviate pressure on the already scarce natural and economic resources in the Hodh El Chargui region. It will also promote social cohesion between refugees and host communities.”.

WFP’s response in the Mbera refugee camp is provided in collaboration with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Food Security Commission (CSA), and financial service provider El Amana Bank (BEA). In 2023, thanks to BHA and other donor contributions, WFP reached 83,400 refugees with monthly cash distributions in the camp. WFP also provided in-kind food assistance to 65,200 most vulnerable refugees, including new arrivals, from June to October 2023.

To address acute malnutrition in the camp, WFP also provided targeted supplementary feeding to nearly 2,000 moderately malnourished children aged 6-59 months (51 percent girls) and 272 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls. This assistance was accompanied by awareness-raising sessions on infant and young children’s feeding and nutrition education, reaching 3,200 people. These initiatives not only address immediate nutritional issues but also empower the community with the knowledge and resources for sustained health and resilience.

“WFP is committed to achieving Zero Hunger in Mauritania, and this BHA contribution demonstrates the power of partnerships in making a positive difference in the lives of those most in need. Through our collective efforts, we can create real change in the lives of those we aim to serve,” Kinday added.