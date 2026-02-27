Controversy Over Misused USAID Funds for Security Totals $15 Million

A heated debate has emerged over the allocation of more than $15 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to fund the security of White House budget chief Russell Vought, according to a report by Reuters. This use of funds has been challenged by Democratic lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi as a 'gross abuse of power.'

Krishnamoorthi's criticism was formally communicated in a letter to Russell Vought, where he asserted that the fund redirection 'deviates sharply from Congress's intent' and jeopardizes the agency's primary mission. Rachel Cauley, a spokeswoman for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), defended the use of funds, stressing the necessity of ensuring the safety of public officials.

The controversy arises amidst USAID's operational closure, ordered by former President Trump, over unproven corruption claims. The move disrupted global aid initiatives. Krishnamoorthi has demanded transparency regarding the original congressional intentions for the funds and the decision-making process behind their reallocation for Vought's protection.

