Controversy Over Misused USAID Funds for Security Totals $15 Million

A Democratic lawmaker is raising concerns about $15 million redirected from USAID to cover White House budget chief Russell Vought's security, deeming it an abuse of power. The funds, originally intended for international aid, allegedly undermine congressional intent, sparking debate over accountability and resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 05:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A heated debate has emerged over the allocation of more than $15 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to fund the security of White House budget chief Russell Vought, according to a report by Reuters. This use of funds has been challenged by Democratic lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi as a 'gross abuse of power.'

Krishnamoorthi's criticism was formally communicated in a letter to Russell Vought, where he asserted that the fund redirection 'deviates sharply from Congress's intent' and jeopardizes the agency's primary mission. Rachel Cauley, a spokeswoman for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), defended the use of funds, stressing the necessity of ensuring the safety of public officials.

The controversy arises amidst USAID's operational closure, ordered by former President Trump, over unproven corruption claims. The move disrupted global aid initiatives. Krishnamoorthi has demanded transparency regarding the original congressional intentions for the funds and the decision-making process behind their reallocation for Vought's protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

