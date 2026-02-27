Left Menu

Controversy Over USAID Funds for White House Security

A Democratic lawmaker is raising concerns over the alleged misuse of USAID funds to cover White House budget chief Russell Vought's security expenses. The $15 million allocation reportedly deviates from its intended purpose, raising questions about the appropriate use of taxpayer dollars amidst USAID's closure process.

Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2026 04:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 04:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unsettling turn of events, funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development are reportedly being redirected to cover security expenses for White House budget chief Russell Vought. This allocation has drawn considerable criticism from Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, who termed it a 'gross abuse of power'.

According to a recently surfaced Reuters report, the Office of Management and Budget has allocated over $15 million from USAID's operating expenses for Vought's protection by the U.S. Marshals Service. This decision starkly contrasts with Congress's intended use of the funds, undermining the agency's core mission.

The issue gains significance as USAID, ordered to close by President Trump amid corruption claims, is on the verge of shutting its doors permanently. The revelation has prompted Krishnamoorthi to demand transparency regarding the funds used for Vought's security, seeking to understand their original purpose and authorization process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

