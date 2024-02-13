Left Menu

TN government seeks inspiration from Kerala to address wild boar problem, says Minister

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M Mathiventhan on Tuesday informed the Assembly that a state panel was studying the Kerala model of permission to shoot wild boars and appropriate action will be taken following a report from the committee.During the question hour, AIADMK legislator PRG Arun Kumar referred to attacks of wild boars on people and damage to crops in his Kavundamplayam constituency.

During the question hour, AIADMK legislator PRG Arun Kumar referred to attacks of wild boars on people and damage to crops in his Kavundamplayam constituency. The MLA said the Kerala Forest department has allowed local bodies to shoot wild boars and wanted to know if the Tamil Nadu government will come forward to take similar action to tackle the issue. Minister for Forest, Mathiventhan in his reply said several people have been requesting similar measure to be followed. In Kerala, local bodies have permitted it with conditions. In Tamil Nadu, the government has set up a conflict resolution committee, which is studying the Kerala model. The panel will submit a report on the matter and based on that, action shall be taken, he said. Arun Kumar said, in his constituency, under the Periyanaikenpalayam panchayat union, areas falling under Naickenpalayam, Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Somayampalayam and nearby areas face attacks of wild elephants and wild boars. People are affected and damage is caused to crops.

