India formally asked to join world energy agency - IEA head
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-02-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 20:18 IST
- Country:
- France
The Indian government signed a formal request to join the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the accession process has now started, the head of organisation, Fatih Birol, said on Tuesday.
