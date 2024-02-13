Andhra Pradesh: Narasaraopet railway police held two with gold, cash
The accused were held from Kachiguda Express and Rs 11 lakh in cash was also seized from them.
Narasaraopeta Railway Police has held two men with gold worth Rs 29 lakh which was being allegedly smuggled from Vinukonda to Guntur. The accused were held from Kachiguda Express and Rs 11 lakh in cash was also seized from them.
According to the police, the accused worked in a jewellery shop in Vijayawada and they didn't have any bills. A case has been registered against the accused.
The Railway Police personnel actively participated in the operation, highlighting their commitment to combating illegal activities on the railroads. Further investigations are on to uncover the origin and purpose behind the substantial amount of seized cash and gold, police said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
