IPS 2024 honours NTPC stations with Swarn Shakti and Business Excellence Awards

The Indian Power Stations O&M Conference 2024 hosted by NTPC Limited got off to a start in Raipur, Chhattisgarh today, February 13, 2024. The conference has been inaugurated virtually by the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri R. K. Singh. The theme for the 2024 edition of IPS is "Operations & Maintenance Practices for Safe, Reliable & Cost-Effective Power Generation”.

The flagship event commemorates the historic commissioning of the first unit of NTPC at Singrauli in 1982, marking a pivotal moment in the power sector's trajectory, leading to decades of innovation and excellence.

IPS 2024 serves as a platform for industry leaders to engage in collaborative discussions to explore innovative strategies to enhance safety, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in power generation. More about the conference can be found here.

Addressing the conference, the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri R.K. Singh said that he envisions NTPC to double its electricity generation capacity from the current 73+ GW to 150 GW. Appreciating NTPC's contributions to the power sector, the Minister observed that the company’s reputation for efficiency and reliability has been well-established. "NTPC has emerged as the one of the best and largest PSUs in India. I envision NTPC to become a global, multi-national entity operating its power plants worldwide."

The Minister stressed on the importance of timely completion of projects under construction. He highlighted NTPC's pivotal role in driving India's economic growth and pointed out the need to reduce forced power outage to meet the rising electricity demand.

Referring to Energy Transition, the Power Minister said that it should not be a cause for concern, as both thermal and renewable forms of energy will coexist. “The world is not against coal-based power. However, for our current and upcoming coal-based plants, it is the need of the hour to develop mechanisms to ensure increasing efficiency while reducing emissions.”

The Minister said that a country as big as ours needs more nuclear capacity than what we have at present. “The Joint Venture between NTPC and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) must strive to add nuclear capacity as fast as possible, which will pave the way for seamless flexibilization of coal-fired power plants.”

During the inaugural session of the conference, the Union Minister released the IPS 2024 E-Compendium, Steam Turbine E-Learning Module and Boilerpedia.

The Minister also inaugurated Vikalp, a unique ash-brick made from industrial byproducts.

Union Power Secretary Shri Pankaj Agarwal who also addressed the opening session in virtual mode, emphasised on the importance of sustainable O&M practices in the sector.

Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad talked about the importance of safety protocols, while adopting Artificial Intelligence - driven applications for cost-effective solutions in power plants.

CMD, NTPC Shri Gurdeep Singh said that the company’s first unit at Singrauli which is operating at a Plant Loading Factor of almost 100% even 42 years after its synchronization, is a testament to NTPC’s excellence in O&M practices.

The occasion also witnessed presentation of accolades such as the Swarn Shakti Awards (2022-2023) and Business Excellence Awards (2023-2024), recognising the outstanding contributions of NTPC power stations.

NTPC Talcher Kaniha claimed the coveted title of Overall Champion (Winner) of the Swarn Shakti Award, while NTPC Vindhyachal secured the position of Overall Champion (Runner-Up). Additionally, in the Business Excellence Awards category, NTPC Vindhyachal was honoured with the Champion and Overall Excellence Award.

Director (HR), Shri D.K. Patel; Director (Finance), Shri Jaikumar Srinivasan; Director (Fuel), Shri Shivam Srivastava; Independent Director Shri Vidyadhar Vaishampayan; Independent Director Ms. Sangitha Varier; former Directors, REDs, senior officials of NTPC and State Electricity Boards were also present on the occasion. Director (Operation and Projects), Shri K.S. Sundaram presented the vote-of-thanks.

Theme for IPS 2024: O&M Practices for Safe, Reliable & Cost-effective Power Generation

A comprehensive approach towards adherence to safety regulations and implementation of latest safety standards not only ensures the well-being of workforce but also fortifies the reliability of power generation. Safe environment is the foundation for sustained operational excellence.

Quality control and maintenance practices in power generation play a crucial role in maintaining the optimal performance and operational integrity of power generation assets. Robust quality control measures are essential throughout the entire life cycle of project construction, operation and maintenance of power stations. These measures are vital for ensuring reliability, operational efficiency, and effective risk mitigation. The implementation of modern technologies such as condition-based maintenance, remote monitoring, and predictive analytics enables operators to optimize maintenance schedules, minimize downtime and improve reliability.

Embracing cost-effective O&M practices is imperative for sustainable operations and efficient resource utilization.

From energy-efficient technologies to streamlining operation and maintenance workflows, the O&M Conference 2024 will unravel innovative strategies to bolster Safety, Reliability & Cost-effective Power Generation.

