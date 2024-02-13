Left Menu

J-K: Training Programme for police officers on JJ Act held at Rajouri

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 22:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
For the strengthening of child protection services, a one-day training programme on the Juvenile Justice Act was held for Jammu and Kashmir police officers at the District Police Lines in Rajouri on Tuesday. It was jointly organised by the Department of Social Welfare Office (DSWO), the National Development Foundation (NDF)and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The programme was inaugurated by SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh in the presence of Rajeev Khajuria from NDF and Abdul Raheem, DSWO. During this training program, named Mission Vatsalya, the participating police officers were briefed on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for the implementation of the JJ Act and the strengthening of child protection services.

All the aspects of the JJ Act and child protection were discussed in length. Special emphasis was laid on procedures for handling juvenile cases, children in conflict with the law, recording and reporting juvenile cases, and the roles of JJBs and CWCs. It is noteworthy that the lecture delivered by the resource person, Nimisha Srivastava, ED Council to Secure Justice, on "Required Communication Skills & Do's and Don'ts for Police Officers while dealing with Juveniles" remained a buzzword among the participating officers.

The training program marked the presence of all senior police officers, SHOs, officers of Special Juvenile Police Units, Women Police Station Rajouri and Women Help Desks of District Rajouri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

