Left Menu

Police chowki set up at site of demolition in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura

A new police chowki was inaugurated by women police officials, including those who were injured during Haldwani violence, on Tuesday at a land freed from encroachment during the anti-encroachment drive.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 23:33 IST
Police chowki set up at site of demolition in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new police chowki was inaugurated by women police officials, including those who were injured during Haldwani violence, on Tuesday at a land freed from encroachment during the anti-encroachment drive. The site known as "Malik Ka Bagicha," where the violence erupted, has now been renamed by authorities and a police chowki has been set up.

Five people were killed and dozens more injured after clashes following an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura on Thursday. On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar stressed that the recent "violent" clashes were not "communal."

The top police official said that they have registered three first information reports (FIR) in connection with the violence, adding that "action will not be taken against innocent people." The clashes and violence left five people dead and dozens injured, the police said on Sunday. DGP Kumar told ANI on Tuesday, "...People should not give this incident a communal tinge. We are taking the incident very seriously, considering the way the police and administration teams were attacked. We have registered three FIRs...The police will not take any action against innocent people...Lawful action is being taken."

"A team of district administration and police who had gone there for an anti-encroachment drive were attacked by a mob with stones, petrol bombs, and illegal weapons," the DGP added. "We will properly collect scientific evidence and take action against the accused whose name comes up during our investigation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024