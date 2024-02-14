Senco Gold consolidated Q3 profit after tax up 5.8 pc at Rs 109.32 cr

Jewellery retailer Senco Gold has reported a 5.8 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 109.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 103.35 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the jewellery retailer said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company's revenue from operations grew by 23.3 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 1,652.20 crore, compared to Rs 1,339.63 crore in the same period of the previous year.

''Our consistent performance demonstrates our robust execution capability, operational prudence and financial rigour. We achieved the highest-ever third quarter revenue of Rs 1,652 crore recording quarter-on-quarter (QOQ) growth of 43 per cent and year-on-year (YoY) growth of 23 per cent...

''The new showroom launches of 18 so far have also led to investment in working capital out of our internal accruals, IPO funds and incremental borrowing. We thus remain dedicated to delivering value to our stakeholders,'' Senco Gold CFO Sanjay Banka said.

The Kolkata-headquartered jewellery retailer Senco Gold had hit the capital markets in July 2023.

