Left Menu

FPIs' investment value rises 13 pc to USD 738 bn in Dec quarter

The value of FPIs Foreign Portfolio Investors holding in Indian equities reached USD 738 billion in the three months ended December 2023, marking a surge of 13 per cent from the preceding quarter, driven by the strong performance of the domestic stock market, according to a report by Morningstar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 14:40 IST
FPIs' investment value rises 13 pc to USD 738 bn in Dec quarter
  • Country:
  • India

The value of FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) holding in Indian equities reached USD 738 billion in the three months ended December 2023, marking a surge of 13 per cent from the preceding quarter, driven by the strong performance of the domestic stock market, according to a report by Morningstar. The value of FPIs investment was at USD 651 billion in the September quarter of the current fiscal. On a year-on-year basis, the value of such investments rose 26 per cent from USD 584 billion in December 2022.

''This could be attributed to the good performance of the domestic equity markets as well as strong net inflows from FPIs,'' the report noted. However, FPIs' contribution to Indian equity market capitalisation fell marginally during the quarter under review to 16.83 per cent from 16.95 per cent in the previous quarter. After withdrawing USD 5.38 billion in the September quarter, foreign investors were net buyers in the Indian equity markets to the tune of USD 6.07 billion in the three months ended December 2023 owing to the decline in US Treasury bond yields. Also, the listing of IPOs and the fall in crude prices brought foreign investors back. ''The political stability following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in three major state elections created a favorable climate for investors. Additionally, the robust performance of the Indian economy compared to other similar economies drew investor interest,'' the report noted. However, this momentum could not be maintained, and FPIs turned into net sellers in January this year and took out USD 3.10 billion from Indian equities on multiple factors including profit booking. Moreover, cautiousness has continued to prevail so far in February.

''The Indian equity markets touched all-time high levels in January, which led FPIs to book some profits. Moreover, uncertainty over the interest-rate scenario led them to stay on the sidelines and wait for further cues before investing in emerging markets like India. Heavy selling by FPIs was also triggered by them offloading their stake in HDFC Bank given its disappointing quarterly results,'' the report noted.

Besides this, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the US Fed's hawkish comments regarding interest rates, and a sharp surge in the US Treasury bond yields were also some of the reasons for FPIs to shift their focus away from emerging markets, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024