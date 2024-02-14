CPI(M) condemns govt action against farmers, supports Feb 16 'Grameen Bandh'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday condemned the government action against farmers at the Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala and expressed solidarity with the Grameen Bandh called on February 16.

''The kind of atrocities that are being meted out to farmers, the barbaric suppression should be stopped immediately,'' Yechury said in Hindi in a video the CPI(M) shared on 'X'.

''Their valid demand of MSP, for which they were given an assurance, needs to be fulfilled by the Modi government. If they (the government) try to go back on their word, they will not succeed,'' he said.

"Comrade Sitaram Yechury condemns Narendra Modi-led BJP govt's actions against farmers at Shambhu border, expresses solidarity with struggling peasants and workers for their upcoming strike on February 16, 2024,'' the CPI(M) said in the post.

The Haryana Police lobbed tear gas shells at farmers from Punjab at the Shambhu border between the two states as thousands of protesters stayed put there on Wednesday, the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

There was a similar standoff at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border in Haryana's Jind district, with police barricades stopping farmers from travelling to Delhi on their tractor-trolleys.

The Haryana government on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS and dongle services in seven districts, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, till February 15.

The ''Delhi Chalo' March has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) which has given a call for a nationwide Grameen Bandh and strike along with the Central Trade Unions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)