Indian Coast Guard ship 'Varaha' makes port call in Mozambique

Indian Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) ICGS Varaha made a significant port call at Maputo Port, Mozambique, on February 14 as a part of the ongoing strategic overseas deployment to East Africa, marking a pivotal milestone in the ongoing diplomatic maritime engagements. During its three-day visit, the crew of ICGS Varaha will participate in a series of professional interactions in the field of Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) and Maritime Law Enforcement, including cross-deck training, call-ons to various Mozambique Naval and maritime agencies officials, sports fixtures, joint yoga sessions, tabletop exercises and Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Mozambique Naval Forces.

The visit of ICGS Varaha, an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessel to East African countries also aims to showcase Indian shipbuilding industry prowess and capabilities furthering the concept of "Atmanirbhar Bharat". Additionally, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) embarked on board the ICG ship will be undertaking a Beach clean-up drive in coordination with local youth organisations at Maputo towards the Government of India initiative "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan" to provide it with an international outreach.

The collaborative efforts aim to further strengthen the existing ties between the Indian Coast Guard and their counterparts in Mozambique. This overseas deployment aligns with the Indian Coast Guard's commitment to fostering bilateral relationships and enhancing international cooperation with Foreign Friendly Countries (FFCs).

Notably, before this visit, ICGS Varaha had made port calls to Mombasa, Kenya, demonstrating a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the African region. The visit to Maputo holds great significance as it contributes to the reinforcement of bilateral relationships with key maritime agencies. These longstanding relationships are integral to ensuring the safety, security, and environmental sustainability of the seas in the region, while also addressing contemporary maritime challenges.

The deployment of ICGS Varaha to East Africa exemplifies India's commitment to fostering warm and cordial relations with African countries. The overarching goal is to promote friendly relations through maritime cooperation, aligning with India's maritime vision encapsulated in "SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region" and the concept of "Global South." ICGS Varaha stationed on the West Coast of India in New Mangalore, Karnataka, operates under the operational command of Commander Coast Guard Region (West).

The vessel is equipped with modern weapon systems, advanced sensors, and state-of-the-art navigation and communication systems, including an integral helicopter to support both surface and air operations. Over the years, Varaha has successfully undertaken various Coast Guard operations, including Coastal Security, IMBL/EEZ surveillance, counter-transnational crimes, and Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) and Pollution Response operations.

The Indian Coast Guard looks forward to a productive visit to Maputo, Mozambique, reinforcing the shared commitment to maritime safety and security in the region. (ANI)

