J-K: BSF responds to Pakistan Rangers' unprovoked firing in RS Pora area

The Border Security Force (BSF) said that Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in the Ranbir Singh Pora area in Jammu on February 14 at about 5:50 pm, a press release from the BSF read.

The BSF said that Pakistan Rangers received a befitting response from the BSF troops, the release said adding that the firing stopped at about 6:15 pm.

The troops are on high alert, it added. (ANI)

