J-K: BSF responds to Pakistan Rangers' unprovoked firing in RS Pora area
ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 23:20 IST
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) said that Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in the Ranbir Singh Pora area in Jammu on February 14 at about 5:50 pm, a press release from the BSF read.
The BSF said that Pakistan Rangers received a befitting response from the BSF troops, the release said adding that the firing stopped at about 6:15 pm.
The troops are on high alert, it added. (ANI)
