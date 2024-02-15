"Proud moment for all Indians": Maharashtra CM Shinde on BAPS Temple inauguration in Abu Dhabi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi is a 'proud moment' for all the Indians. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Shinde expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the temple in Abu Dhabi.

"Like the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a temple was inaugurated outside the country by PM Modi in Abu Dhabi. It is a proud moment for all Indians that people outside the country are worshipping Hindu Gods and Goddesses. The whole world is taking the name of our country with respect. Our Prime Minister is taking our country forward. I want to thank him for the temple," he said. The inauguration ceremony witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heartfelt commitment to the service of the motherland, as he expressed, "I worship Maa Bharti. 'parmatma ne mujhe jitna samay dia hai uska har pal Maa Bharti kay liye hai'..."

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple, PM Modi emphasised the deep spiritual connection he holds with India, where he sees each moment as an opportunity to contribute to the nation's progress. Even before its official inauguration, the temple had already become a symbol of global unity. Over 60,000 people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and nations have actively contributed to its construction.

'BAPS Mandir', the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership. The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveys--a testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region.

Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement since 2015 reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations. The BAPS Hindu Mandir has become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 for the construction of the mandir. (ANI)

