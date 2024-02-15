Sandeshkhali violence: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh alleges Mamata of protecting "criminals" like Shahjahan Sheikh

The BJP continues to attack the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal over violence in Sandeshkhali, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Thursday alleged that Chief Mamata Banerjee was giving protection to its leaders like Shahjahan Sheikh from law enforcement agencies and also called them as "criminals". "Mamata Banerjee has kept criminals like Shahjahan Sheikh, Sibu hidden from the hands of the law. But people will not forgive her, she will either have to leave (her post) or people will make her do so," said BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Thursday while talking to media.

Tension simmered in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district's Basirhat subdivision on Tuesday during a protest by BJP workers led by state party president Sukanta Majumder against the alleged sexual harassment of women. Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. Majumdar sustained injuries during the police lathi-charge as a scuffle broke out between the police and party workers.

In connection to the violence, BJP also has formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs to visit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North Pargana district and collect information about the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women there. Union Minister Annapurna Devi has been named as the convenor of the high-level committee. Other members of the panel are Pratima Bhowmik, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brijlal. They have been directed to visit the incident site, take stock of the situation, talk to the victims, and submit their report to BJP Party President JP Nadda.

JP Nadda, in the notification, said that the alleged incidents are "heart-wrenching." He further said that the incidents of harassment of women and hooliganism are "happening continuously in West Bengal" while the administration there remains a "mute spectator." "Law and order has collapsed in the entire state," he added. (ANI)

