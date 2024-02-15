CBSE board exam for Class 10, 12 begins today

The class 10 and 12 exams for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began on Thursday across the country and 26 other countries. As per the CBSE, this year, more than 39 lakh students from India and 26 other countries will take the exam. In Delhi, 5,80,192 students will participate in the board examinations from 877 examination centers.

Due to the current situation in Delhi, the CBSE has advised all students to leave their homes early so that they can reach their examination centers on time. They have advised students to use metro services to reach the examination centers, which are running smoothly. The board examinations for Class 10 are set to start on February 15, 2024, and will conclude on March 13, 2024. Similarly, the board examinations for Class 12 are due to begin on February 15, 2024, and will finish on April 2, 2024.

"The preparation is complete, but the nervousness is high," said a class 10 student to ANI. Today, February 15, the CBSE board exams are starting. Today, only a few students have their exams, Class 10 has their painting exam today," an examiner told ANI.

"The students have been told to bring their admit cards and stationery. Under the COVID protocol, they can bring sanitizers, but they cannot bring any kind of printed material," he added. In 2022 Class XII exams, Girls had outshined boys again with girls recording 90 per cent pass percentage. 17 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 board exams and that girls had excelled again since more than 90 per cent of females who took the exam passed.

Meanwhile in Class X, of the total students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 board exam in 2022, 93.12 per cent qualified. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 results was 93.12 per cent. The pass percentage of girl students was 94.25 per cent while 92.27 per cent boys had passed. (ANI)

